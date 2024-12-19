By Tamara McMahon.

As the year draws to a close, Grenfell Public School reflects on what has been a wonderfully productive and eventful 2024.

On Monday, December 16, the school community gathered for the annual Presentation Day and Christmas Concert, marking the culmination of an exciting year of achievements and memories.

The outgoing 2024 Captains did an exceptional job leading their final assembly, showcasing their dedication and leadership one last time.

The event featured musical performances by the Stage One and Stage 2/3 Marimba groups, who delighted the audience with their renditions of On Top of the World and Scooby Dooby Doo. A photo slideshow captured the many highlights of the year, evoking smiles and fond memories from students, staff, and families alike.

The presentation of major awards was a highlight of the day, celebrating the outstanding achievements of our students:

• Bob Hill Memorial Trophy for Student of the Year: Daisy Forde

• Frost Family Trophy for Dux of the Year: Ben Hay

• Lions Award for Consistency: Tilly Hockings

• Barker Award for Performing Arts: Zavanna Jones O’Brien

• Rotary Award for Improvement in Literacy: Hayden Rolls

• Makin Family Award for Improved Effort Award: Ava Baker

A key moment in the assembly was the announcement and induction of the 2025 School Leaders.

Congratulations to our new School Captains, Hannah Lynch and Mack Loader and Vice Captains, Layla White and Samuel Hazell.

The traditional passing of the blazers was an emotional moment as the 2024 leaders handed over their responsibilities to the incoming captains, who pledged their commitment through the captains’ pledge. As their first act of service, the new captains delivered the assembly’s final thank you, setting the tone for their year ahead.

The Christmas Concert brought a festive and vibrant close to the celebrations. This year’s theme, Gone Cruis’n, saw Santa and Mrs. Claus setting off for a well-deserved holiday before the Christmas rush.

Students from each class entertained the audience with colourful and energetic performances of songs like We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday and Holiday. The whole-school finale, Rock’n Medley, had everyone clapping and singing along, capturing the spirit of the season.

Adding to the excitement, Oska Pyle was the lucky winner of the P&C Scooter draw, ending the day on a high note for one delighted student.

While the Presentation Day and Christmas Concert marked major milestones, there are still more activities for students to enjoy before the final bell rings for the year. The much-anticipated pool parties, the Year 6 Farewell, and the annual Year 6 vs. Staff soccer game promise fun-filled moments to cap off the school year.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all students, families, and staff for their support and efforts throughout 2024.

Wishing everyone a safe and joyous holiday season.

We look forward to welcoming all students from Kindergarten to Year 6 back to school on Thursday, 6th February, ready for another fantastic year ahead!