By Tamara McMahon

Congratulations to Grenfell Public School student George Armstrong from Year 2, who was awarded the 'NAIDOC Medal of Excellence' at the whole school assembly on Friday, 15th November.

George was one of just 25 students across the state to receive this esteemed recognition for his remarkable contribution to the 2024 NAIDOC Week School Initiative project. His creative entry impressed a distinguished panel of adjudicators, including Aboriginal Elders, Agency Delegates and community members, who unanimously agreed that George’s work was worthy of this prestigious award.

As part of this honour, George’s award-winning entry and photo will be featured in the Prime Minister’s NAIDOC Week Report, showcasing his talent on a national stage.

The school community is immensely proud of George’s achievement and this recognition highlights the importance of celebrating and engaging with meaningful initiatives such as NAIDOC Week.

Congratulations George on this outstanding achievement!