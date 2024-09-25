On Monday, September 9, the Stage 2 tennis team from Grenfell Public School competed in the regional finals of the Todd Woodbridge Cup at Cowra Tennis Club.

It was an exciting day filled with skill, determination, and sportsmanship as the students went head-to-head with strong teams from across the region.

The team is comprised of eight students with one reserve selected during tryouts hosted by Mrs Radnedge and Mrs White.

The day began with impressive matches against Kinross Silver and Holy Family Parkes. Our mixed doubles team played exceptionally well, and after a tightly contested Pool final against St Raph's Cowra, Grenfell emerged victorious in a dramatic countback.

In the semi-finals, Grenfell faced Kinross Gold. Despite a tough start, losing 3 out of 4 matches in the first section, our mixed doubles team rose to the challenge, securing a crucial win that propelled us into the final against Forbes Public—a rematch of the qualifier final.

Both teams showcased remarkable tennis talent, with Grenfell proudly qualifying for the state finals to be held in Sydney this November.

Mrs Radnedge said the team were really excited when they found out they had qualified for the state finals.

There will be teams competing from all over NSW

Congratulations to all the players for their outstanding effort and for representing our school with pride and sportsmanship.

A special thank you goes to Mrs. White and Mrs Radnedge for coordinating and coaching the team, and to the parents who helped with transportation.

Now, it's time to prepare for Sydney! The team aims to train hard and bring their best to the state finals.

This year's Todd Woodbridge Cup journey started in August for the Grenfell Public School team with the first round located in Parkes, and they have been practicing three lunchtimes per week.

Throughout the Todd Woodbridge Cup, Mrs Radnedge said all of the players have improved their tennis and communication skills

Mrs Radnedge said teamwork and communication is very important during each game as each player needs to know their partner's strengths.