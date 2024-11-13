Members of the Grenfell and wider Weddin community paused to remember the sacrifice of the men and women who have died and served for Australia in all wars and conflicts at Grenfell's Remembrance Day Ceremony at Memorial Park.

The commemorations began at 10:45am with the Flag Party and Catafalque taking their posts, before an address by Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch president Glen Ivins, and Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best read out the history and importance of Remembrance Day.

At 11am a minute of silence was observed to remember those who have served and died for Australia in conflicts.

Following the Last Post, Ode and Prayer, community members and groups laid wreaths at the cenotaph.

The Commemorative address was given by former Chief Petty Officer Jim Stokes.

Following this, medallions marking the end of the Second World War were presented to local veterans of the conflict, or their family members on their behalf.

Eunice Clark was presented with a medallion to commemorate her service in World War Two.

Pauline Tregenzia and Pat Walsh accepted a medallion on behalf of Thomas Walsh

Garth England accepted a medallion on behalf of John England

Robert Livingstone accepted a medallion on behalf of Ed Livingstone.

Peter Mitton President of the Grenfell Museum and Historical Society accepted a commemorative medallion for display at the Museum.

Students from our local schools performed readings before the blessing and closing address.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch president Glen Ivins said days such as this are hugely important as any day they get to commemorate those who have served Australia is huge, especially to the families as well.

Mr Ivins said this also acknowledges the families of those who were left behind by those who went off to serve.

"I think any day we get to commemorate is huge and it lets not only those who served, but [also] their families know that Australia appreciates them and remembers them," he said.

Mr Ivins said while the RSL Sub Branch may put the local program together, he thinks the community owns it as it is a real community event and input from a variety of community ortganisations, community members, schools and the Weddin Shire Council

This year, members of the RSL Remembrance Ride stopped in Grenfell to observe the Remembrance Day service.

This is the fourth year the RSL Remembrance Ride has been undertaken, and the first time they have visited the Grenfell region.

As part of this Ride, the cyclists travelled from Cowra on back roads through several towns in the region across seven days, including Grenfell, Gooloogong, Forbes, Parkes Canowindra and back to Cowra.