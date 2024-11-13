Our November meeting held at the Grenfell Country Club was well attended.

After routine matters were dealt with, members who attended the South-West New South Wales Zone Friendship Day Lunch, held at Clifford Gardens, provided the following report:

The Friendship Day Lunch was organised by Garden Clubs of Australia (CGA) and hosted by Young Garden Clubs. Eight members represented our Club.

The weather was lovely, and we had plenty of time before the buffet lunch of roasts and vegetables to walk around the extensive grounds and admire the beautiful garden beds and magnificent views of the countryside.

We also, of course, took the opportunity to buy plants from their plant table. Sue Mowie, Zone Co-ordinator from GCA, gave a talk on the work that GCA does.

Our congratulations to CGA and Young Garden Club for organising this event in such beautiful surroundings and for their excellent efforts.

After our meeting closed we stayed on at the Country Club to enjoy the Melbourne Cup Afternoon Tea put on by Red Cross. We congratulate the Red Cross ladies for as usual providing a delicious and varied range of cakes, sandwiches and slices for us to enjoy while we watched the ‘horse race that stops the nation’.

Our next meeting will be our Christmas lunch on Tuesday, December 3, at 12 NOON at the Bowling Club.

We are then in ‘recess’ till the first Tuesday in March, the 4th, which Pat Verney has again offered to host.

Anita Edwards

Publicity Officer