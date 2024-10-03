All of the action was at the Grenfell Racecourse on Saturday, September 28 for the Grenfell Jockey Club Races.

Grenfell Jockey Club President Andrew Hooper said it was a beautiful day out with perfect weather and some exciting racing.

Mr Hooper said most of the races were right down to the wire, with fantastic horses and jockeys on the course.

The racing was that competitive, Mr Hooper there was nothing really short and no odds on favourites all day.

Around 500 people from near and far came down to cheer on all of the action on the track and enjoy the day out.

Mr Hooper said a special mention to the trainer Andrew Dale and Lachlan Dale from Wangaratta in Victoria, as Lachlan has been bringing their horses to the Grenfell Jockey Club Races for several years, bringing seven starters this year.

Andrew Dale's horse Deploy and Destroy won the Loaded Dog - making it a back-to-back win in that race for the horse and trainer.

Mr Hooper said they also wanted to make a special mention of trainer Don Dwyer who travelled from Seymour, in Victoria with four runners entered this year.

Off the track, the Grenfell Jockey Club host over a hundred people for lunch which included the trainers, owners and sponsors, and this year, Mr Hooper said, they had a punters group with 25 people come up to Grenfell from Yass.

Mr Hooper said he wants to thank the hard working Grenfell Jockey Club committee for making the day a success.

"To get that race track ready for two race meetings a year, which the Picnics do and we do, a lot of work is involved," he said.

With guests, trainers and horses coming from far and wide, Mr Hooper said he believes it is because they have a lot to offer, with a trophy for each race and every winning horse receiving a rug from Grenfell Commodities.

Every horse running fourth receiving two bags of Cool Blend from Grenfell Commodities and the last placed horse in race receiving a bale of hay.

Every race also featured a presented trophy, which was judged prior to the race beginning.