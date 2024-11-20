By Tamara McMahon

Grenfell Public School was filled with warmth, laughter, and family connections on Friday, November 8, as grandparents gathered to celebrate Grandparents Day.

The event provided students and their grandparents a relaxed morning together, reinforcing the strong sense of community and family that Grenfell Public values.

The day began with grandparents arriving to join their grandchildren.

With perfect weather, grandparents could be seen sitting under the COLA or at tables under the shade of trees, enjoying quality time with their grandchildren. Students proudly read to their grandparents or gained help with worksheets and participate in colouring activities. It was wonderful to see the students’ pride and the grandparents’ enthusiasm as they engaged in the day’s activities.

We had a number of very busy grandparents, having several grandchildren at the school. Some spent the morning sharing their time with their many grandchildren.

To top off the special morning, the grandparents were treated to a delicious morning tea up at the school hall.

The staff at Grenfell Public had prepared the morning tea.

This year’s Grandparents Day was a wonderful reminder of the very important role grandparents play in the lives of our students. The event was a success, and the school looks forward to continuing our ‘Grandparents Day’ tradition for years to come.