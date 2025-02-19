Get your walking shoes on for Cargo to Grenfell (C2G) fundraising walk, which is set to return to the region next month from rom March 13 to 15, 2025.

The three day, 96km walk aims to promote awareness of and raise funds for mental health.

As of Thurday February 13, 25 keen walkers have signed up to take part in the annual event and had raised over $3000 for mental health support in the Central West region.

Walk organiser Toby Barrons said in the month leading up to the event they usually see an uptick in registrations, but he is encouraging more people to sign up to take part, whether that is for one day, two days or the whole three days.

"We're trying to encourage people that way because it is a pretty daunting sell when people think they are signing up for a three day walk," he said.

"People can do any one, any two or all three days."

Money raised by the walk will go to Headstrong Foundation which provides mental health resources, workshops, community projects and training in mental health first aid in regional communities.

Mr Barrons said the money raised by the Cargo to Grenfell walk will stay in the region.

The Cargo 2 Grenfell Walk has had great reception from the towns the walk goes through, Mr Barrons said, whether it is from the community members, local services and community groups.

This year has seen a pretty high number of people volunteering to help throughout the walk, Mr Barrons said, which is always good.

On day one of the walk participants make On the first day of the trek, participants will walk the 23km from Cargo to Canowindra where they rest up for the night before continuing on to Gooloogong, a distance of 28km, on day two.

After the night in Gooloogong where a fundraising trivia night is held at the Gooloogong Hotel, walkers trek 44km to Grenfell on day three.

Mr Barrons said there is plenty of support throughout the event, and one of the reasons why they offer the option to take part in one or two days is so no one has to finish the whole walk if they don't want to,

"People take it on as a challenge to finish, some people just want to be a part of it, be involved and meet new people."

Mr Barrons sad the Cargo to Grenfell Walk caters for most people and most needs, whether people are raising money for mental health, or just to do it as a challenge or be out in the sun for a day.

People can register for the walk by going online to at C2Gwalk.com

For more information, head to the C2G website or send an email to the event organisers at c2gwalk@gmail.com