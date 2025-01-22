The Grenfell Squash Club has announced their first competition of the year and are encouraging people to sign up to play.

The competition will get underway from January 30 and depending on numbers will run for six weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Grenfell Squash Club's Mark Hughes said this competition will be a single round competition to allow players to get back into the swing of things.

A single round comp is where competitors play everyone on their line once.

The competition will be played at the Grenfell Bowling Club, and is a family friendly sport, Mr Hughes said.

Squash is a non contact sport, Mr Hughes said, is good for fitness and not a sport where players have to travel away if they didn't want to.

"It's a good get together on a Thursday or a Wednesday night to catch up," he said.

The competition is open for all ages, and the Club are looking to encourage more junior players to come along ands get involved.

"If you can hit a tennis ball, you can hit a squash ball," Mr Hughes said.

To sign up for the competition, get in touch with Mark Hughes on 0428 432 637, or the Club president, Andrew Browne on 0428 276 969, or head to the Grenfell Squash Club's Facebook page.

Tis initial squash competition will be followed up by a double round Autumn competition, with finals and will run for around 12 weeks, depending on numbers.

Mr Hughes said they will also host their Spring competition - the Trevor Norrie Memorial competition, which is a double round competition and set to follow on from the Autumn competition, and will also host their championships within that period.

A double round competition sees participants play everyone on their lie twice, before heading to the finals.

In the lead up to Christmas, Mr Hughes said they will host a free, fun social competition where they will mix and max different levels of the game.

Mr Hughes said taking part in their competitions are not expensive, with new players having their first competition free, and returning players paying around $40 for the double competition - which includes the court hire.