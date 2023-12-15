On Friday night, December 8 the members and lady golfers held their 2023 presentation night with a BBQ at the Grenfell Country Club. There was a good turnout of players both men and ladies.



The ladies president Virginia Drogemuller thanked everyone for coming and said the ladies have had a very good year.



She then presented the following trophies.



Everyone was thanked for donating the trophies and she hoped everyone would be back new year for another good year in 2024.



A GRADE

Virginia Drogemuller was A Grade Champion - Club trophy; A Grade 36 Hole handicap - Lady Gofers Trophy; WDLGA Spoon Division 1 Foursomes Championship with Val Forsyth - L Sparkes Trophy; Gobble Competition for Year Birdies for Year Meryl Reeves Trophy; and 9 Sealed holes - P Baker Trophy

Val Forsyth won the Foursomes Championship with Virginia Drogemuller - L Sparkes Trophy; and the A Grade Pointscore - P Baker Trophy

Jan Myers had Best nett for 1st 18 holes in championships - J Scott Trophy; Putting with S Mitton in foursomes championships - M Neill Trophy; WDLGA Spoon; A Grade Eclectic - Lady Golfers Trophy and Best Nett score for Year (65) Jean Small Trophy

Julie Scott won the division 2 Vets Championship.

B GRADE

L Sparkes: was the B Grade Champion - Club Trophy

Megan Starr: was the best 36 holes nett in championships - V Forsyth Trophy; Best nett for 2nd 18 holes - J Myers Trophy; Handicap winner with E Troth in foursomes Championships and won the B Grade Pointscore - V Forsyth Trophy.

S Mitton: was the best B Grade Eclectic - V Drogemuller Trophy; Grenfell Commodities 9 hole November Competition and Putting in Foursomes Championships with J Myers - M Neill Trophy

C GRADE

Leanne Young was the C Grade Champion - Club Trophy; C Grade 36 holes Handicap - S Mawhinney Trophy and winner of the Division 3 WDLGA Spoon.

Karen Hancock won the 9 Sealed Holes - L Sparkes Trophy, and 2 Club Event - J Eppelstun Trophy

Shirley Mawhinney won the C Grade Pointscore - J Myers Trophy

Phillipa Baker won the C Grade Eclectic - S Mawhinney Trophy

Elyse Troth best nett in Foursomes Championships with M Starr - Club Trophy.

