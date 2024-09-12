Contributed by Heather Walker, Grenfell Jockey Club

Get ready for a thrilling day at the Jockey Club Races on Saturday, September 28.

Under the leadership of President Andrew Hooper, who returns to Grenfell every year to contribute to this event with a great committee behind him - this year's event is set to be a spectacular showcase of horse racing and community spirit.

We’ve had wonderful support from all our local sponsors, who step up from all organisations. We hope to see strong community support for this event.

Introducing the Bromar Engineering Superior Licking Farmers Sprint

This year, we’re excited to launch the Benchmark 58 1000 metres Sprint race, rebranded as the Bromar Engineering Superior Licking Farmers Sprint.

This race is a nod to our hardworking farmers and offers a unique blend of excitement and community engagement. Farmers can purchase a ticket for $100, which includes entry to the races, a race book, lunch, and drinks in the President's Tent.

Additionally, each ticket provides a chance to win the Bromar Engineering Superior Licking bin, with the draw taking place after the race.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact:

• Robert Anderson at 0428 431 611

• Barbara Jones at 0419 169 610

Event Highlights

• Fashions on the Field: Showcase your style and compete in several categories, courtesy of Cath Birch from Chrome Boutique and Paige Wood from The Tin Cupboard. Generously Sponsored by Bendigo Bank with $2,000 in prizes on offer.

• Grenfell Town & District Band: Enjoy live music throughout the day.

• Courtesy Bus available – Courtesy of Paul Best.

• Sky Channel: Catch all the action with video replays broadcasted throughout the event.

• TAB Facilities and Coverage: Place your bets with ease, thanks to comprehensive TAB facilities and coverage.

• Local & Interstate Bookmakers: Get the best odds from a range of local and interstate bookmakers.

• On-Course Punter's Club: Join the Punter’s Club for a chance to maximise your winnings.

• Publican's Booth: Savor delicious BBQ and snacks at the Publican's Booth and kiosk.

• Lions Jumping Castle: Bring the whole family and let the kids enjoy the Lions Jumping Castle.

Ticket Information

• Adults Entry (16 years & over): $20

• Race Book: $5 (includes a chance to win a great prize)

• Tent Sites: $50

• President’s Tent: $50 per head for a great dining experience

Important Policies

No BYO or Glass Bottles: For safety reasons, please do not bring your own drinks or glass bottles onto the racecourse grounds.

Join us for a day of unforgettable racing, community spirit, and family fun at the Jockey Club Races. We look forward to celebrating with you on September 28.