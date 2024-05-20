In front of the biggest crowd at a Parkes Cup meeting for many years, the feature race was a thriller with the Terry Croft, Hawkesbury trained Just A Brother gaining the judges verdict in a four-way photo finish.



The $3.80 favourite Listen To The Band led until halfway down the straight from From The Bush with Sea Of Flames and Toretto both emerging from the chasing pack.



Patiently ridden by Mikayla Weir, the $31 chance Just A Brother was second last as the 12 horse field approached the home turn before powering down the outside to win the 1600 metres Parkes Services Club Parkes Cup from Invertational (Coriah Keatings, $6), Sea Of Flames (Shayleigh Ingelse, $7) and Toretto (Nick Heywood, $4.40).



Winning trainer Terry Croft completed a memorable day when Starros won the following race, the 1200 metres Coachman Hotel Punters Club Class 2 Showcase Plate.



Swooping on the leading pair, Starros (Billy Owen, $8) shot away to score by over 3 lengths from Bliss (Shannen Llewellyn, $26) and Cruzingdafield (Mathew Cahill, $2.30 favourite).



Dubbo trainer Brett Robb and his apprentice Shannen Llewellyn continued their impressive winning run when Blitzar took out the feature sprint, the 1200 metres Telescope Tyres and Hankook Tyres Satellite Handicap.



Resuming from a spell and first up for the Robb stable, Blitzar ($15) took the lead from Kattegat when heads turned for home and won by almost two lengths from Extravagant Lad (Mathew Cahill, $4) and Rathlin (Coriah Keatings, $26).



Owned by Nathan Smith and trained at Orange by his wife Alison Smith, One More Thing as a $31 outsider sprung a surprise when winning the opening event, the 1000 metres D'Aquino's Grand Hotel and Prout Assist Country Boosted Maiden Handicap.



Will Stanley who married fellow jockey Chelsea Ings last week, brought One More Thing with a strong run from well back to beat Charge Away (Shayleigh Ingelse, $8) and Foxwell (Heavelon Van Der Hoven, $2.10 to $1.60 favourite.).



Leading for home, the consistent Paul Clisby, Dubbo trained Starane (Shayleigh Ingelse, $4.20 to $3.80 favourite) won the 1000 metres Parkes Farm Centre and Can-Am Benchmark 58 Handicap by nearly three lengths from Sparkingly (Nick Heywood, $6) and Beau Factor, Shannen Llewellyn, $5).



The other winners were the Maree Hopkins, Cowra trained Flying Dubawi (Nick Heywood, $7), the Michael Lunn, Dubbo trained Charlotting (Mathew Cahill, $4.80) and Boongarra Girl (Jake Pracey-Holmes,$14) trained at Bathurst by Gayna Williams.



Apart from the racing, the big array of family based attractions at the immaculately presented Parkes racecourse proved a winner for Parkes Jockey Club.



The well promoted Arrowfield Queen Of The West and Mercedes-Benz Dubbo Ladies Race Day TAB meeting on Saturday is forecast to attract a big crowd.

