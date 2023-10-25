This Sunday at Lawson Park the Woodbridge Rugby League Club will host Castlereagh in round five of the Western Womens Rugby League competition.



There will be five games of full contact Rugby League with the Under 12s kicking off proceedings at 9.30am followed by the Under 14s (10.30am), Under 16s (11.40am), Under 18s (12.50pm) and rounding the day off is the Opens clash at 2.00pm.



Ground entry is $5 for adults/over 16s and $3 for pensioners/students.

The Western Women's competition comprises seven clubs and after seven competition rounds there is a weekend of semi-finals and then the Grand Final is to be held on Saturday 25/11/23.



The seven clubs consist of Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Mudgee, Forbes/Parkes and surrounding areas as well as Woodbridge (Woodbridge Cup teams and Cowra/Young) and Castlereagh (nine Castlereagh Cup clubs including Coonamble,Narromine & Gilgandra).

The Grenfell players taking part in the competition are Hannah Kohnen (Under 14s and currently out injured), Alana O'Loughlin (Under 16s), Rachael Tomlinson (Under 16s), Sally Cox (Opens) and Lily Holmes (Opens) in her first game of the season.



Lawson Oval will also be hosting round 7 of the competition on Saturday November 11 when Woodbridge take on the Dubbo Goannas.