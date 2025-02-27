By Tamara McMahon

The sun shone brightly over Grenfell Public School on Monday, 17 February as students, parents, and staff gathered for the much-anticipated annual Swimming Carnival.

The event was a splendid display of enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and determination, showcasing the incredible talent within our school community.

From the moment the first race began, it was clear that the students were eager to make a splash. Each competitor gave their all, cheered on by their classmates and supporters.

The atmosphere was electric as houses battled in the pool, but it was the Wood house that ultimately triumphed, taking home the coveted house trophy.

A special highlight of the day was the recognition of our individual age champions:

Junior Girls

· Champion: Mae Taylor

· Runner-Up: Ella Leibick

Junior Boys

· Champion: Odin Amezdroz

· Runner-Up: Max Essex

11-Year-Old Girls

· Champion: Georgina Nowlan

· Runner-Up: Payten D'Ombrain

11-Year-Old Boys

· Champion: Archer Sheehan

· Runner-Up: Angus Petty

Senior Girls

· Champion: Penny Martin

· Runner-Up: Layla White

Senior Boys

· Champion: Raleigh Armstrong

· Runner-Up: Sam Hazell

The carnival would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of many individuals. A big thank you goes to Mrs. Kilby and her team of parent and staff helpers, as well as Leann Logan at the pool, for their efforts in making the day a resounding success.

Congratulations to all our students who participated, and a special shout-out to our champions and runners-up!

We look forward to seeing schools from our district come together in Grenfell on Wednesday, 26 February for the district carnival and wish our students the best of luck.