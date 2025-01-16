By CRAIG DUMESNY

Parkes Harness Racing Club officials were thrilled with the big crowds that attended the club’s two feature meetings over the holiday season.

The first was on new year’s eve when a carnival atmosphere saw families enjoy a great night out which ended with an impressive firework display.

The feature race, the Langlands Hanlon Cup was taken out by the Steve Turnbull trained Allstarzzz Frankie which was driven by his niece Oliva Frisby.

It was an “all Turnbull” finish with Steve’s sons Nathan (Camanchi Warrior) and Mitch (Tamanisha Terror) filling the placings.

Olivia Frisby then returned to Parkes last Wednesday night where she landed a winning double, her first victory coming up in the opening race when she combined with the Brett Davis trained Vamos to score.

The talented young driver then came out in race six and was successful aboard the Mark Hewitt trained Sporty Mickilla.

Frisby said after her double that it was a thrill to win in front of such a great crowd.

Of course, it was the Parkes club’s “Elvis At The Trots” night and those who attended enjoyed being entertained by Damien Mullen who whipped the crowd up into a frenzy.

A Dusty Dance provided a winning double for Grenfell trainer Mark Hewitt, the mare posting a fast 1.56.4 mile rating.

But the night belonged to Bathurst lass Erika Dwyer who took out the TAB Elvis Championship aboard Carbaganoosh.

It was Erika’s seventh win in a limited career, and she was all smiles after the race.

Carbanganoosh is trained and part-owned by her father Darrell Dwyer, the gelding having won seventeen races from 113 race starts.

Choc A Block was a smart winner at both Parkes meetings for Phoebe Betts while the other winners on Elvis night included Drive To The Beach for Travis Bullock, Nevertoolate for Parkes reinsman Blake Medlyn and Jacks Gamble which was driven by promising seventeen-year-old Jye Coney who hails from Tamworth.

Parkes Harness Racing Club will now look forward to its traditional Australia Day night meeting, the feature being the Keith Ritchie Memorial.