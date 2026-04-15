Double demerits are in place in NSW and ACT for for four days from 24 April to 27 April over the ANZAC Day long weekend.

On Friday 24 April school zones are in operation, so additional penalties can apply for certain offences committed in school zones.

During double demerit periods, double demerit points apply for speeding, illegal use of mobile phones, not wearing a seat belt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.

Keep in mind that mobile phone detection cameras are active in NSW and the ACT and drivers caught using their phones during a double demerit period will be hit with a $423 fine ($562 in a school zone) and 10 demerits.

Certain driving and parking offences attract an additional demerit point if committed in an operating school zone, while only speeding and mobile phone school zone offences attract double demerits.

Remember to always drive with care and attention through school zones.