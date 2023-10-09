With the weather set to warm up in the next couple of weeks Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club members are set to dive back into the pool this Friday, October 13.

Last season the club had around 100 active swimmers with the Club committee expecting similar numbers again this season.

Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club's Nicola Mitton said joining the club is a good social activity and a good way to improve your swimming skills, with events and training catering for all abilities.



While they do not host learn to swim classes, Ms Mitton said they have squad training every afternoon from Monday to Thursday.

The beginner squads usually take place from 3:30pm, and the more advanced swimmers dive in from around 4pm.



On Saturday morning the club also hosts their stroke correction class, which is aimed at improving swimmers' techniques..

Ms Mitton said the squads are open to school aged children, with which squad they join based on their ability.

At their weekly club nights on every Friday night, the club have 15m races in each stroke, and go up to 100m races.

Inquiries about squad training contact pool manager, Leann on 0490 830 563.

Along with weekly club nights, the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club also take part in carnivals around the region. The first carnival they are taking part in will be the Cowra carnival on November 18 and 19.