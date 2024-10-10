Applications close next week for Arts OutWest’s Country Arts Support Program (CASP), a small annual funding round supporting arts activities in the NSW Central West.

CASP funds the payment of artists and arts workers to create or work on arts activities. Grants of up to $3000 are available.

Applications close at 5pm on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

“CASP funding is a valuable way to generate exciting and creative new arts activities in our communities,” Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.

“This funding is about employing artists and making opportunities for people across our region to access a diverse range of arts and culture.”

Funded activities could include (but are not limited to) arts or heritage based workshops, classes, performances, installations, exhibitions, tours, screen / film making, writing or composition, development of new work, tours or talks, artist-in-residence programs, recordings or podcasts, experimental arts, and new arts activities attached to festivals or events – as long as they have some element of public outcome.

“If you've got a great activity or project in mind, and the capacity to deliver it, we think you should apply,” Ms Shead said.

The funding is open to individuals, groups, not-for-profit organisations, arts businesses and councils in the local government areas of Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.

There is a total of $17,000 available in the 2025 round of funding.

There were eight projects funded by CASP in the Central West in 2024 – ranging from a musician mentoring a new theatre show in Cowra, art workshops for the multicultural art group in Parkes, a writing workshop in Condobolin, a series of free art workshops in Mudgee, Cowra artists participating the CORRIDOR Project’s ERTHWRX residency, training for the next generation of dance teachers in Parkes, Latin percussion workshops and performances for Harmony Day in Orange, and in Grenfell workshops to bring in new, younger members of the local art group.

In previous years CASP has funded activities such as film development, experimental music, community weaving, music performances, poetry days, creative storytelling activities in a museum, the kick start to a now weekly drumming group, playwriting workshops, an artist residency and more.

Arts OutWest will run free last minute info session Wednesday, October 9 at 6pm. Book via the artsoutwest.org.au website.

To apply you must discuss your idea with Arts OutWest before submitting an online application. Read the full criteria at www.artsoutwest.org.au/pf/casp/ and contact Arts OutWest on 02 6338 4657 or artsoutwest@csu.edu.au

The Country Arts Support Program is a devolved funding program of the NSW Government through Create NSW, delivered locally by the state’s 15 regional arts development organisations.