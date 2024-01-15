A small but enthusiast group of Grenfell swimmers travelled to Bathurst on Sunday for their annual carnival.



Grenfell's little team of swimmers achieved some fabulous results coming away with 19 PB's, nine first placings and four seconds.



Notable achievements were Mikayla placing first in all of her events, Charlize taking a whopping 10.28 seconds from her 100 metre freestyle time, Daisy dropping 6.4 seconds from her 100 metre breaststroke time and Harry cracking the 30 second mark in his 50m freestyle for the first time.



Mikayla - first place in the 50m freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke, and 100m freestyle and breaststroke events. PB in the 50 metre backstroke.

Penny - first in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and second in 50m backstroke and 50 and 100m freestyle events. PBs in the 50 metre freestyle and butterfly, 100m breaststroke and freestyle and the 200m freestyle

Odin - first place in the 25m breaststroke. PB in the 50 and 100m freestyle.

Charlize - PB in the 50m freestyle and backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Dylan - PB in the 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Harry - PB in the 50m freestyle and butterfly, 100m breaststroke and freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Congratulations to all and looking forward to Orange.

