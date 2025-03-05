The annual Business House Relays has come to a close, with a large field of 25 teams competing for the prestigious title.

After a thrilling series of heats and semi-finals, the field was narrowed down to the teams from Oliver's Hardware, The Criterion Hotel, Gordon Garling Moffit, the Grenfell Bowling Club Bistro, White’s Smash Repairs, and Jan Parlett’s Country Experience.

In one of the closest finishes in recent years, Jan Parlett’s Country Experience surged ahead to claim the coveted trophy. Congratulations to Ella Mitton, Jethro Fenton, Ryan Toole and Frank McMahon on their impressive victory.

The Bowling Club Bistro team came in a close 2nd, followed by the Criterion Hotel, White’s Smash Repairs, Gordon Garling Moffitt and Oliver’s Hardware

Life Member and Patron of the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club Glenice Clarke was on hand and had the pleasure of congratulating the winning team and assisting with the presentation of the Trophy.

The Swimming Club extends their sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the evening.’ President Nicola Mitton thanked the timekeepers, BBQ chefs, computer specialists, mathematicians, judges, and the staff at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre with special thanks to Pool Manager Leann Logan. Thank you to the business houses of Grenfell and surrounds for sponsoring a team; Gordon Garling Moffitt, Grenfell Pharmacy, Grenfell Bowling Club, Weddin Shire Council, Country Education Foundation, Criterion Hotel, T & D Carroll, KB4 Fitness, Lachlan Fertilizers, The Natural Home. White’s Smash Repairs, Oliver’s Hardware. Aston and Joyce, Balance Accounts, Post Office, The Tin Cupboard, Unwind, Grenfell Public School, TL Concreting, Loader’s Coaches, Bound Pages, Garry Day Electrica and Mick’s Local Bakery: Your support is greatly appreciated