A box of cherries from the Warby Ranges in North East Victoria has gone under the hammer for a record breaking $165,000 at the annual Sydney Markets Foundation Cherry Ball.

The box of cherries was from Smiths Fruit in Wangaratta, which has been in operation for almost 150 years, and was specially selected at an official tasting event ahead of the Cherry Auction.

The winning bid of $60,000 was from Talal and Joanne Khanafer from Trims Fresh Merrylands, with additional pledges totaling $105,000; including $25,000 from Sydney Markets Limited on behalf of its shareholders, $20,000 from Sydney Markets Credit Services, and a further $60,000 from a consortium of Sydney Markets Businesses and individuals.

The cherry auction will see the full $165,000 go to 2024 charity partner, Little Wings.

The organisation provides free, safe and professional air and ground transport for seriously ill children across regional and rural towns in NSW, the ACT and QLD.

The organisation helps families like that of Rene Baird-Jones and Kobi.

“When we found out Kobi had cancer, it was just an instant shock to our bodies. I just felt like I didn’t know what to do from that point," Rene said.

“You grow up trying to protect your children as much as you can and hearing that news. It was just like the world had stopped. The world had stopped and I didn’t know a way forward hearing that news… how I was going to protect him and how we were going to get him through this,” she said.

“At the age of 21-months for Kobi, he was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, which is cancer of the eye. And we didn’t know what that was. It came on pretty suddenly. Kobi’s left eye started getting a little bit bloodshot one day.”

“Going to pick cherries means so much for our family. It’s a time that we all come together, often some family from Sydney come down and it’s something we like to do together as a family,” Rene said.

The annual Cherry Auction has raised about $2M since its inception in 1980. Sydney Markets Foundation

CEO Meegan George said the Cherry Auction allows the Markets community to celebrate the stone fruit season in style alongside the wider fresh produce industry and corporate donors.

“We’re incredibly proud of the beautiful produce that comes through Sydney Markets and there are few Aussie traditions greater than the bowl of cherries on the Christmas table," Ms George said.

"The Cherry Ball is more than just a celebration of the start of the stone fruit season, it’s a chance for us to come together and change lives. By supporting Little Wings and their incredible work, we are ensuring children in rural and regional areas get the care they need, no matter the distance.

"Every bid at the auction brings us closer making a real impact for these brave kids and their families,” Ms George said.

“Congratulations to Talal & Joanne Khanafer from Trims Fresh Merrylands on winning the 43rd Cherry Auction and showing your support to a great cause.”

CEO of Little Wings Clare Pearson was delighted by the outcome and support shown from the Markets community.

“The funds raised by Sydney Markets Foundation will help support families in our regional communities to continue to access vital transport services so their kids can get to appointments, surgeries and treatments,” Pearson said.