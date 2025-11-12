Last Friday, 7th November, was an unforgettable adventure for our Year 1 and 2 students as they embarked on an exciting excursion to Canberra.

The day began with a cheerful stop in Boorowa, where the children enjoyed some playtime and a tasty "Munch and Crunch" snack break, setting the tone for a day filled with fun and learning.

The first destination in Canberra was the fascinating Dinosaur Museum. The students had recess surrounded by life-sized dinosaur models, sparking their imaginations and curiosity.

They then went on a guided tour, exploring the prehistoric world before getting hands-on by creating their very own fossil crafts to take home—a creative souvenir of their visit.

Afterwards, the group headed to the Australian Institute of Sport. Here, the children enjoyed lunch and some playtime in the spacious grounds before touring the world-class facilities where elite athletes train.

The visit was both inspiring and interactive, with students engaging in games that challenged their skills and knowledge.

This excursion perfectly combined fun, exploration, and learning, creating wonderful memories for all involved.

We look forward to more enriching experiences like this in the future!