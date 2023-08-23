History was made by the Grenfell Tennis Club on Sunday in Forbes when Grenfell won the Inter Town Tennis Competition, hoisting the Ken Hunter Trophy for the first time in decades.



It was 1966 when a Grenfell team last won the Ken Hunter Trophy.



Grenfell Tennis Club's Maria Neill said for the club to win, it was history in the making.

The Inter Town Tennis Competition is contested by teams from Grenfell, Forbes, West Wyalong and Cowra, with teams from Temora occasionally coming over to contest.

A general season usually spans from May to August, with matches taking place roughly once a month.

Each month a different town hosts the the Inter Town Tennis Competition.

"Even though it's a competition, it's more of a social thing as well," Neill said.

Players take part in six doubles matches each round, with two of the matches being mixed genders.

Neill said they play for their own points which then accumulate to the end of the day with your town.

While they mainly go up against players from other towns, Neill said sometimes they have to go up against players from their own town, as it depends on how it averages out with everyone's handicaps. Neill said their players don't usually undertake formal, regular training outside of the general tennis competitions or social games they take part in. The Grenfell team was led by Michael Mitton.