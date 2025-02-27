What a weekend of incredible performances at the NSW Country Championships in Sydney!.

Penny had a jam-packed schedule with six swims over the weekend and came away with two new PBs in the 100m freestyle and breaststroke.

She finished in the top ten in five out of six events, which is an amazing achievement.

Dylan and Jethro were neck and neck in the 50m freestyle, even seeded in the same heat! and unbelievably they dead heated to finish in a tie for 27th.

A huge congratulations to Penny, Dylan, and Jethro on their outstanding results.