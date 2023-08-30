A big day of golf is set to descend on Grenfell with the return of the Criterion Classic on Saturday, September 2.



The Criterion Classic is a four person Ambrose and all are welcome to form a group to play, with no golfing experience required, event organiser Garry Handcock said.

Golfers can register to play at the Country Club from 10am with play to tee off from 11:30am. There will be plenty of prizes along with snacks and refreshments available on the day.

Handcock said organisers are encouraging participants to dress up for the day if they want to.



There will be no handicap requirement, and the format helps all abilities compete, Handcock said.



Play is expected to wrap up around 5pm.



A shuttle bus will be running from the course to the Criterion Hotel which will have live music from Cowra band PlusOne starting at 8pm.

In other golf news, on Thursday August 23, Grenfell Lady Golfers played in the semi final of the WDLGA pennants at Duntryleague in Orange. They were defeated by Wellington 3 -2. Well done to all the Grenfell players.

On Saturday, August 26 six ladies played in the P Baker Trophy. The winner was Virginia Drogemuller with 16 stableford points.

Ladies there are some flyers on the noticeboard of upcoming tournaments for all to check out.

The Ladies and Men's Open Tournament is to held on Sunday, September 17, The Ladies is a 2 Person ambrose. Until next week, keep playing good golf.