In early November, the Weddin Mountains National park, along with two other national parks around the region will temporarily close due to a planned pest management program.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be undertaking this planned pest management program between 10–16 November 2025 across several local reserves.

To ensure public safety, the following parks will be closed to visitors during this period:

Weddin Mountains National Park

Conimbla National Park

Nangar National Park

These operations are part of NPWS’s ongoing, strategic pest management efforts aimed at protecting native wildlife, vegetation, and cultural heritage.

For up-to-date information on park closures and alerts, please visit: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts/alerts-list

If you have any questions, please contact the NPWS Bathurst office on (02) 6332 7640.